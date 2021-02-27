Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:37 AM

SFC switchover|JKFDCL discusses administrative, financial issues

UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:37 AM

The Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation Ltd (JKFDCL) Saturday deliberated on key administrative and financial issues involved in switchover of business from J&K SFC to J&K FDCL and the roadmap for smooth transition to the newly created entity.

The deliberations held in the meeting chaired by Sarita Chauhan, IAS Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department and Chairperson of the J&KFDCL, here.

The J&K FDCL was incorporated on December 3rd, 2020 under the Companies Act 2013, in pursuance of the Government Order No.669 – JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 22.06.2020 and will take over the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile J&K State Forest Corporation (J&KSFC) consequent upon the repeal of J&K State Forest Corporation Act, 1978.

The Board of J&K FDCL includes; the Administrative Secretaries of Finance Department, Industries and Commerce Department, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, Rural Development Department, Tribal Affairs Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and the Managing Director, J&K FDCL.

The Managing Director J&K FDCL, Vasu Yadav IFS, made a brief presentation on the actions taken for transition of the J&K SFC to J&K FDCL and functions performed by the company during the period of transition from 1st April 2020 onwards.

