Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 4:27 AM

Sgr man goes 'missing' in Jmu

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 4:27 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A man from Downtown area of Srinagar who was working in Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of army has gone missing from Bakshi Nagar area here.

“We have lodged a written missing report with Bakshi Nagar police station after my elder brother, Reyaz Ahmed Khan went missing from Bakshi Nagar where he had gone for checkup,” said Parveez Ahmed Khan.

Trending News
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

GK Photo

'Allow us to open businesses': Shopkeepers protest in Bandipora village

Representational Photo

35-year-old man critically injured in bear attack in Bandipora

Khan family resides in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar. “On August 30, he (Khan) left Srinagar for Bari Brahmana where he works in Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of army. He needed a COVID19 report before joining duty,” said Khan.

He said their brother-in-law dropped Reyaz outside GMC Jammu Hospital, two days ago. “Since then he (Reyaz) is missing. We don’t know what has happened to him,” said his brother.

SHO Bakshi Nagar police station, Manjeet Singh said, “We are verifying if he had come to Bakshi Nagar for COVID test. His brother-in-law has lodged a complaint.”

Related News