Sgr man goes 'missing' in Jmu

A man from Downtown area of Srinagar who was working in Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of army has gone missing from Bakshi Nagar area here.

“We have lodged a written missing report with Bakshi Nagar police station after my elder brother, Reyaz Ahmed Khan went missing from Bakshi Nagar where he had gone for checkup,” said Parveez Ahmed Khan.

Khan family resides in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar. “On August 30, he (Khan) left Srinagar for Bari Brahmana where he works in Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of army. He needed a COVID19 report before joining duty,” said Khan.

He said their brother-in-law dropped Reyaz outside GMC Jammu Hospital, two days ago. “Since then he (Reyaz) is missing. We don’t know what has happened to him,” said his brother.

SHO Bakshi Nagar police station, Manjeet Singh said, “We are verifying if he had come to Bakshi Nagar for COVID test. His brother-in-law has lodged a complaint.”