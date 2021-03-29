Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 1:53 AM

Shab-e-Barat holiday in High Court today

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 1:53 AM
High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. Mubashir Khan/GK
File Photo

The High Court would observe the holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat on Tuesday (March 30) instead of April 8.

A notification issued by the Registrar General Jawad Ahmed said that the holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat would be observed in the High Court on 30th March 2021 instead of 8th April 2021.

Trending News

People who serve masses welcome to join Apni Party: Altaf Bukhari

Darakhshan Andrabi thanks LG for release of contractors' payments

File Photo

Bar Association welcomes LoC ceasefire

Rs 1.32 Crore Unspent Under IAY Scheme|CAG censures RDD for mismanagement of funds

“In lieu thereof, 8th April 2021 is declared as a working day for the High Court,” the notification said.

Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on the night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Related News