Shab-e-Barat holiday in High Court today

The High Court would observe the holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat on Tuesday (March 30) instead of April 8.

A notification issued by the Registrar General Jawad Ahmed said that the holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat would be observed in the High Court on 30th March 2021 instead of 8th April 2021.

“In lieu thereof, 8th April 2021 is declared as a working day for the High Court,” the notification said.

Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on the night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.