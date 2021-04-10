Shahid Choudhary posted as Administrative Secretary Tribal Affairs

The General Administration Department Saturday posted Shahid Iqbal Choudhary as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

As per the order, ShahidIqbalChoudhary, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, who was holding additional charge of Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

He would also hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth and Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Meanwhile, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, RehanaBatul, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, against an available vacancy.

She would also hold the additional charge of Secretary in the Revenue Department to work under Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.