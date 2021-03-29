Shailendra Mishra relieved, to be inducted as SP in NIA

J&K Home Department Monday relieved Shailendra Mishra, paving way for his induction as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) against an existing vacancy on deputation basis.

“Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority to the induction of Shailendra Mishra as Superintendent of Police in NIA against an existing vacancy, on deputation basis, for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or till further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” read an order of J&K Home department.