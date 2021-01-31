Sheetal Nanda flags off batch of 40 Sarpanches to Rajasthan

Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda today flagged off a batch of 40 Sarpanches of different districts from Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir to Rajasthan on five days training cum exposure tour from Panchayat Bhawan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheetal Nanda said that the purpose of the visit is to expose them to the best practices, to make them interact with the beacon leaders, learn about the implementation of the flagship schemes etc in the state of Rajasthan.

Interacting with the Sarpanches, Secretary RDD asked them to take maximum advantage of the field exposure tour so that the best practices learnt gets replicated in various Panchayats of J&K UT.