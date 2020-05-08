Shia Federation seeks evacuation of stranded people

Shia Federation on Friday appealed the government for early and safe return of stranded people of J&K from different states.

In a statement, Shia Federation President, AshiqHussain Khan said people belonging to Leh, Kargil, Kishtwar, Poonch and Doda have been suffering due to lack of facilities and coordination amongst the stakeholders on the ground.

“The government should ensure the early and safe return of these stranded passengers to their homes, on priority,” he said.

He appealed to the authorities for providing necessary facilities to the stranded and affected people at Lakhanpur, Vijaypur and Samba. Khan said this was not the time to create differences, but “we should come together and fight the pandemic collectively so that precious lives could be saved.”

He appealed to the Centre and J&K administration to fight against communal forces so that no more damage was caused to the nation and its interests.