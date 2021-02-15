Jammu, Today's Paper
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 2:41 AM

SHO Bishnah injured in bovine smugglers' attack

6 arrested in raids
Representational Photo
A Station House Officer (SHO) Bishnah Police Station late Sunday night sustained head injuries when he was attacked by bovine smugglers in a village.

“The SHO Inspector Tahir Yousaf along with his police team from Police Station Bishnah rushed to Lalyana village following intelligence inputs about bovine smuggling,” said SDPO RS Pura, Shabir Khan.

Khan said that as soon as the police team reached the village, the bovine smugglers attacked the police team in which SHO suffered head injuries.

“He was evacuated to the Government Medical College, Bakshi Nagar and on the other hand, a massive hunt was launched to arrest the accused persons,” said the SDPO.

