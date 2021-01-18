Sikh devotees take out Nagar-Kirtan in Jammu

An impressive Nagar-Kirtan was taken out in Jammu to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Also known as ‘Parkash Parv’, prominent Sikh leader TS Wazir said that the colourful Nagar Kirtan (procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Sahib at Chand Nagar near Gumat area.

The Nagar Kirtan passed through various chowks during which the Sikh community youth showcased the martial arts skills and many people also distributed dry fruits, fruits and drinks among the participants.

During the Nagar Kirtan, strict security arrangements were made and the traffic was also diverted on the routes where it had to pass through. Wazir told Greater Kashmir that the Nagar Kirtan calumniated at Singh Sahib Gurudwara at Nanak Nagar.

Since the schools were closed, he said, the school children were not the part of the Nagar-Kirtan like past many years practices which was being taken-out since centuries from the times of their tenth Guru i.e., Guru Gobind Singh Ji.