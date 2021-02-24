Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 11:25 PM

Silk rearing in Jammu | Central Silk Board launches training programme

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 11:25 PM
Representational Photo

A 10-day training programme on silk rearing commenced Wednesday at Government Silk Factory JKI, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

As per a handout, the programme is being organised by STSC, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India for the workforce of the unit under CSS-CBT programme.

Trending News
Representational Image

2 injured in Jammu-Rajouri highway mishap

Apni Party announces district youth wing for Srinagar

PDP welcomes LoC ceasefire agreement

Steep hike in LPG, petrol prices hurting people: NC

The programme was inaugurated by Sanjay Handoo, Managing Director, JKI. In his inaugural address MD, JKI impressed upon the participants to take full advantage of the training programme to enhance their skill in the field for qualitative and quantity improvement of raw silk produce in the silk factory.

Handoo said that the silk reeling unit/ weaving factories both at Jammu and Srinagar units of JKI have been established under the guidance of Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, M K Dwivedi under the World Bank funded project/ state CAPEX budget for revival of age old silk industry in J&K.

He appreciated the efforts by the Commissioner Secretary saying under the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the intervention of J&K government through JKI was made possible by his personal intervention to safeguard the interests and livelihood of the cocoon growers.

Latest News
Representational Photo

1 killed, 3 hurt in Rajgarh accident

Representational Image

2 injured in Jammu-Rajouri highway mishap

Medical check up camp for children in Mendhar village

Ansari, JUWF delegation call on LG

On the occasion, Surinder Bhat, Scientist-D & Zonal Officer, STSC, CSB, Jammu explained the importance of adopting improved package of practices in silk reeling technology necessary for production of gradable raw silk.

Related News