Silk rearing in Jammu | Central Silk Board launches training programme

A 10-day training programme on silk rearing commenced Wednesday at Government Silk Factory JKI, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

As per a handout, the programme is being organised by STSC, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India for the workforce of the unit under CSS-CBT programme.

The programme was inaugurated by Sanjay Handoo, Managing Director, JKI. In his inaugural address MD, JKI impressed upon the participants to take full advantage of the training programme to enhance their skill in the field for qualitative and quantity improvement of raw silk produce in the silk factory.

Handoo said that the silk reeling unit/ weaving factories both at Jammu and Srinagar units of JKI have been established under the guidance of Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, M K Dwivedi under the World Bank funded project/ state CAPEX budget for revival of age old silk industry in J&K.

He appreciated the efforts by the Commissioner Secretary saying under the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the intervention of J&K government through JKI was made possible by his personal intervention to safeguard the interests and livelihood of the cocoon growers.

On the occasion, Surinder Bhat, Scientist-D & Zonal Officer, STSC, CSB, Jammu explained the importance of adopting improved package of practices in silk reeling technology necessary for production of gradable raw silk.