Singh assumes charge of Dulhasti power station

Senior official from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, Nirmal Singh on Wednesday took over as General Manager (In-charge) of the Corporation’s Dulhasti Power Station, here.

Singh was earlier holding the position of General Manager (Civil) at the NHPC Regional Office, Chandigarh. Born in 1965, Singh did his B Tech in civil engineering from Annamalai University in 1988. He started his professional journey in 1991 with NHPC at Chamera-I Power Station, Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) as probationary executive.

In his 29 years of professional life, he has worked at six hydroelectric projects namely Chamera-I, Dulhasti, Kurichu (Bhutan), Parbati-II, Chutak and Parbati-III of NHPC and accomplished important works.