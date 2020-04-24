Singh reviews preparedness to combat COVID19 in J&K

Union minister of state for Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh Friday held a video conference with officers of the health department of J&K to review work done and preparedness to combat spread of COVID19.

The minister lauded the efforts of the medical fraternity of J&K in combating the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister said that owing to the coordinated efforts taken under the leadership of financial commissioner AtalDulloo, J&K has been able to limit the spread of the viral disease.

“The way the officers of the health department have coordinated their efforts is laudable. All the health institutions in J&K have done a commendable job in limiting the spread of coronavirus,” said Singh while addressing the conference.

The minister in his interaction with Director SKIMS and principals of Medical Colleges also appreciated the efforts of frontline resident doctors and medical officers in efficiently managing the treatment of COVID19 positive cases.

The financial commissioner apprised the minister about the status of COVID19 cases and said that more than 850 samples were being tested in the UT on a daily basis.

He stated that J&K stands second in the country in number of tests done per million of population.

Dullo said laboratory capacity for testing all suspect samples was being expanded and surge capacity for isolating all suspects or confirmed cases for medical care was being established.