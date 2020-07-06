Jammu, Today's Paper
SIT formed to probe Udhampur murder case

Police on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for in-depth probe into the murder of a youth in Udhampur.

“Dy. Inspector General of police Udhampur Ramban range, Sujit Kumar has constituted a seven member SIT for expeditious investigation into the case FIR No 294/2020 u/s 302 IPC of Police station Udhampur and bring it to a logical end,” Police Department said.

As per the police, a youth Rahul Bhagat S/o Subash Chander R/o Dandyal Udhampur was murdered by unknown persons, a few days back. However, police arrested some people accused in the crime and they are under police custody for further probe.

“While initial probe has hinted at a land dispute being the reason behind the crime, the team shall conduct in-depth probe into the incident to reveal further mystery related to the murder to provide justice to the deceased boy and his family,” the police added.

