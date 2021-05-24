Six injured in road accident in J&K's Surankote

At least six persons, two of them critically, were injured in a road mishap after a passenger vehicle they were on board met an accident at Draba area of Surankote in Rajouri district on Monday afternoon.

News agency GNS reported that the vehicle bearing registration number JK-12 2240 was on way from Surankote towards Buffliaz when it met with the accident.

In the incident six persons sustained injuries and were evacuated to Sub-District Hospital Surankote as per officials.

BMO Surankote Dr Zulfikar Chaudhary told GNS that treatment of the injured is going on at Sub-District Hospital Surankote.

Two patients with critical injuries have been referred to GMC Jammu and GMC Rajouri, the official added.

Locals in the area questioned the ‘‘unabated movement of vehicular traffic’’ amid the ongoing Corona Curfew across all districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

They appealed the authorities concerned to “rein in unscrupulous elements to deter them from unwarranted movement amid the prevailing health exigency”‘.