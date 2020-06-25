SKK Divyang students excel

The Divyang students of the School for Hearing & Speech Handicapped being run by an NGO, J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra, Jammu have once again excelled in middle class examination, the result of which was announced by BOSE today.

According to a statement, in the fourth consecutive year, the School secured 100 per cent result with 10 of them getting Grade A (81% to 90 % marks).

Of the remaining six candidates, four got B Grade (70% to 80% marks) and two got B1 (61% to 70% marks).

Love Sharma topped with 86% marks (172 out of 200 marks) and Fozia Shamash got second position securing 85.5 % marks (171 out of 200 marks).

The students of the School have been doing exceptionally well in the academics and sports including Judo championship as they bagged Winner’s or Runner’s up trophy almost every year in four years.

The President, office bearers and members of the Governing Body of the NGO have lauded the achievements of the students and appreciated the efforts of the Principal and faculty members of the school.

The NGO has instituted cash awards for students excelling in academics and sports.

The Samaj Kalyan Kendra is providing free education to over 110 deaf and dumb students.