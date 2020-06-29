SKK Divyangs shine in class 12

The differently abled students of J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra, Jammu run School for Hearing & Speech Handicapped have excelled in Higher Secondary Examination also for which the result were declared by the BOSE today.

According to statement, the School got cent percent result in this examination too. “Earlier, the School got cent percent result in Matric and Middle Standard examinations with many students getting distinction,” said the statement.

“In Higher Secondary Examination, all the eight deaf and dumb students who had appeared from the School, got first division with School topper, Abhay Pargal got distinction securing 357 out of 500 marks I.e. 71.4%. Last year’s School topper had secured 299 marks. It is for the first time that all students have secured first division in Higher Secondary Examination.”

The President, K B Jandial and members of the Governing Body of the Samaj Kalyan Kendra have lauded the outstanding performance of Divyangs in Higher Secondary Examination and also in Matric and Middle Standard examination and commended the Principal and teaching faculty for their hardwork in preparing these students for Board examinations.

“In recognition of their services, the Management has decided to grant cash incentive to teachers and increased cash awards to the Toppers.”