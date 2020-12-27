SKUAST-J develops 12 new crop varieties

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a meeting of State Seed Sub-committee held to release newly developed varieties of different crops produced by Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J).

During the meeting, the Committee recommended release of twelve new crop varieties; three of Basmati rice (Jammu basmati 118, Jammu basmati 123 and Jammu basmati 138), two of lentil (Jammu Lentil 71 and Jammu lentil 144) and one each of Lobia (Jammu Lobia Super 60), Rajmash (Bhaderwah Rajmash BR 104), Radish (Jammu Radish 45 / CR 45), Broad bean (Jammu Broad bean 01), Tomato (Jammu Cherry Tomato 01), walnut (variety Bhushan) and pecan-nut (SJPP-25), after lot of deliberations.