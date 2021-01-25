SKUAST-J hosts science webinar on 'how to read scientific literature'

A science webinar on “How to read scientific literature?” was today organized by the Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-Jammu in collaboration with MANAV project of the Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India.

The Resource Person for the webinar was Dr. AnupmaHarshal, Consultant, Science Communication and Public Engagement, MANAV Project, Indian Institute for Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune. This project is funded by the Department of Biotechnology (Govt. of India) and co-funded by Persistent Systems as collaboration between IISER (Pune), NCCS and Persistent Systems. MANAV-Human Atlas Initiative aims to construct a comprehensive map of the entire human body, which explicitly documents macro to micro-level information.

The webinar started with the welcome address by the Chairman of the session Dr. Mohinder Singh Bhadwal, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-Jammu. He introduced the guest speaker and emphasized on the need of such scientific seminars for the Post Graduate students and young researchers. The programme was Co-Chaired by Dr. Utsav Sharma, Head Division of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics.

Dr.Anupama, while addressing the scientific fraternity, elaborated on the project MANAV. She described how useful information can be retrieved from the huge incongruent data already available in the public domain. She said that project MANAV aims to harness the scientific capabilities of the students so that they may gather pieces of information to build a data network which will yield new informational insights in the field of health and medicine. Simultaneously, students will learn how to comprehend scientific literature-‘a skill useful in all fields of science’, be it academics, industry or policy making.