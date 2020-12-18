Skyview Patnitop to host mega winter carnival at Sanget Valley

As the year dominated by the pandemic draws to an end and the world looks forward to a brighter year ahead, Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean, Jammu’s latest adventure and lifestyle destination is all set to welcome visitors for the first ever winter carnival in the region.

The 12-day fun filled carnival will kick off from December 23, 2020 to January 3, 2021 and beat the Covid blues away. Keeping the safety of all visitors and employees in mind during the current pandemic, all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) issued by the government will be implemented to ensure that the visitors have a safe and memorable experience. The property was comprehensively audited for COVID preparedness by SGS – the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and Certification Company. A COVID-ready compliance certificate of safety was issued by them to Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited (ESPPL), promoters of Skyview Patnitop, making it a safe destination for all visitors.

Visitors and travelers from the plains can look forward to a white Christmas and New Year at Patnitop, situated at 2024 metres, a winter wonderland at this time of the year. Skyview Patnitop’s Lower Terminal located in the scenic Sanget Valley in the foothills of Patnitop will feature carnival games, caricature artist, magician and a smorgasbord of live music and dance, art exhibition and global street food, rides on the state-of-the-art gondola/ ropeway (highest in terms of ground clearance in India) soaring above the valley and pine forests will transport visitors to the top in just 10 minutes!