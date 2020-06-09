Slain Sarpanch Ajay Pandita cremated in Jammu

The Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch, who was killed by suspected militants in South Kashmir, was cremated in Jammu on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita was brought to Jammu from Anantnag where his last rites were performed by the family members, relatives and prominent people from the community.

“He had approached police for security cover several times in the last eight months. But, decisions are taken selectively. Had he been provided personal security, he would not have been killed,” said Pradesh Congress Committee, President, GA Mir who attended the cremation of the slain Sarpanch along with other Congress leaders.

The Kashmiri Pandit community leaders reacted sharply to the killing and demanded that the elected leaders should be provided adequate security cover.

President, Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, KK Khosa demanded the government should provide security cover to the elected representatives since they were “being targeted by the militants.”

Khosa said Kashmir based political parties have to come out and play a positive role to “control the situation.”

BJP State President, Ravinder Raina, said “It is a conspiracy of Pakistan who targeted Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s and forced them to flee from Kashmir.”

“This is not about killing of one Sarpanch. But, they (militants) have killed entire humanity,” said Raina.

Meanwhile, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) also condemned the killing.

President, AJKPC, Anil Sharma alleged that “the deceased Sarpanch had demanded security cover, but he was not provided.”

Bharatiya Janta Youva Morcha (BJYM) organised a protest demonstration against the killing while Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) activists assembled outside the Press Club here under the leadership of Rakesh Sharma and organised a silent demonstration.