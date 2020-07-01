SLSA observes 'National Doctors Day'

J&K State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) on Wednesday observed “National Doctors’ Day,” in conjunction with the theme of the day “Lessen the mortality of COVID-19”.

J&K SLSA commemorated the day by organizing an online talk and commemoration programme in association with J& K Judicial Academy to recognize the commitment of medical “heroes” in healing communities and providing selfless service and health care.

The speakers said that the purpose of the online talk programme (webinar) was to extend sincere appreciation and gratitude ‘to dedicated doctors and health care workers for their tireless efforts and commitment in healing individuals and communities especially during the time of crisis especially the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme was attended by legal services authorities at district level, judicial officers, retainer lawyers and para legal volunteers of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

Dr.Sanjay Kumar Bhasin, Professor & HOU Surgery, GMC Jammu; Dr.S.Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor & Head Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar and Dr.Tsering Morup, Anesthetist Consultant, S N Hospital Leh were the resource persons in the programme. They highlighted the roles and responsibilities entrusted on the medical profession.

The proceedings of the programme were coordinated by M K Sharma, member Secretary, J&K SLSA and Rajeev Gupta, Director, J&K Judicial Academy.