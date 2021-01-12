Society must prevent child abuse: Advisor Farooq Khan

To mark celebration of National Youth Day being celebrated to commemorate 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, inaugurated a capacity building programme on child rights, child protection, Juvenile Justice Act and ICPS for children of Jammu district.

The programme was organized by the National Development Foundation in collaboration with the District Child Protection Office at The Institution of Engineers, Channi, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the children themselves can become ambassadors for child protection in their schools, homes and society. He said that the child rights violation begins from homes and the children can play a vital role to control these crimes.

Farooq Khan said that Swami Vivekananda was a saint, great thinker, social reformer and a youth icon. “His timeless teachings and wisdom are the driving force behind youth empowerment; inspiring the youth to develop a sense of excellence and selfless work for societal renaissance” he added.

Advisor urged upon the younger generation to adopt virtuous values among themselves and develop a great sense of duty towards the nation and fellow citizens.