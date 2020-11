The Army man who was killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Thursday was cremated in his native village of Reasi district.

In a statement issued here, the Army said that befitting tributes were paid to SepoyRatanLal Singh on Friday who was killed on Thursday in Khushipora, Srinagar in a militant attack.

“In a solemn ceremony conducted at Mahore, all ranks of Rashtriya Rifles sector paid homage to the Sepoy on behalf of the entire Indian Army,” the Army said.