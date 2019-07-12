SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT | NGT's state panel seeks report from DCs

Also Read | Implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules

The Chairman of the State Level Monitoring Committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal for implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 for the state of Jammu & Kashmir has sought report from Deputy Commissioners of all the districts on the status of implementation of the Rules.

As per a handout of the Committee, the Rule 12 of the Rules, imposes duty on the Deputy Commissioner of a district to periodically review the performance of local bodies of his district. “The National Green Tribunal in its Order date 16. 01. 2019, while constituting State Level Monitoring Committees for the States, has directed to the Deputy Commissioners to hold monthly meeting and submit a report to the Urban Development Department with regard to implementation of the Rules” the handout stated.

Also Read | NGT takes note of encroachment of Kashmir wetlands

It stated that the Chairman of the Monitoring Committee, Justice (Retd.) Janak Raj Kotwal, former Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, has asked the Administrative Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Department to call the report from the Deputy Commissioners, while pointing out that the reports about unscientific transportation, dumping and disposal of the solid waste are pouring in through different sources, which causes serious hazard to environment by increasing air and water pollution.