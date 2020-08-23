Special DG CRPF J&K Zone, JMC Mayor, Dy Mayor meet LG

Zulfiquar Hasan, Special DG CRPF J&K Zone called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and briefed him about the internal security management and prevailing security scenario in J&K.

Charu Sinha, IG CRPF Jammu sector was also present during the meeting.

The LG stressed on maintaining close synergy between Army, CRPF, J&K Police and other Central Paramilitary Forces to deal effectively with any emergent situations, besides maintaining a close watch on all the vital installations for ensuring a secure environment for the people of J&K.

LG advised for keeping heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in J&K.

He also lauded the role being played by the Security Forces in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in J&K.

Meanwhile, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, along with Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor, JMC met the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here Sunday.

They gave an overview of the containing efforts of JMC to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 pandemic and also briefed him about the functioning of JMC including available man power, existing infrastructure, and revenue requirements and other steps initiated by JMC on the developmental front pertaining to Solid Waste Management, installation of street lights, water drainage, sanitation, Swachh Bharat Mission beautification, building permits and enforcement, civil works etc.

The Lt Governor observed that the government is committed to strengthen the grass root institutions of democratic setup.

He stressed on the need to constantly improve the functioning of the Corporation to provide the people with better delivery of public services.

He asked them to take all the requisite measures to meet all the challenges with special focus on sanitization and fumigation of the vital places amid COVID-19 pandemic, besides maintaining hygiene in public places and ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people.

He also laid stress on ensuring planned constructions in the city and advised them to formulate a comprehensive vision plan to transform Jammu into modern and more vibrant city.