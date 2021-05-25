Special Vaccination drive started for Tourism Stakeholders

A special vaccination drive for Tourism Stakeholders Viz Hotel & Restaurant Owners and their staff, Dhabawalas, Travel agents, Excursion agents, Adventure Tour operators, Poniwalas/Camelwalas, Paddel boat owners/ Shikarawalas, Tourist Guides, Hawkers etc registered with Tourism Department was started today in Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri districts.

The move has been taken as per the decision taken during a high level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary J&K for prioritising coverage of high risk and vulnerable groups in the (18-45) age category.

In this special drive, the Tourism Stakeholders who play a significant role in this industry will receive the first jab of Covidshield vaccine.

With people registering for the vaccination, the revival of the Tourism Industry is not far away. Although community spread was mitigated with the safety protocols already in place, through this very initiative, the tourism industry as a whole will be safeguarded and protected, bringing Jammu one step closer to being the safest place for Tourists.

Speaking at the start of Special Vaccination drive, Director Tourism, Jammu said “The revival of the Tourism Sector is our primary focus. We aim to safeguard the stakeholders of the industry and work towards a fairly normal setup”. He thanked the Office of Lieutenant Governor J&K, Secretary to the Government, Tourism and culture Department, District Administration and Health Authorities for implementation of this special vaccination Drive.

On the First day of the camp, over 400 persons got vaccinated. Also, the special vaccination drive camps for the Tourism stakeholders will be held on 26.05.2021 and 27.05.2021 at TRC, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, GHSS Boys Gole Market, Udhampur, JKTDC’s DakBunglow Patnitop, Tourist Information Centre Mansar, Tangri Palace Kathua and near Salani Bridge Rajouri from 10 AM onwards.

Walk-In facility is available and on spot registration on Co-win portal will be done with the help of Tourism Department and Health authorities. The eligible vaccination beneficiaries are required to carry a valid Aadhar Card and ID Card for registration. In phase-02 of vaccination drive special camps will be held in other districts.