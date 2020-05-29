Spike in coronavirus cases: CS stresses on minimal public movement

Attributing the recent spike in cases in some districts to the influx of travellers from outside J&K, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam directed the concerned Divisional/Deputy Commissioners to ensure that very stringent movement policy remains in force to restrict any kind of non-essential inter-state movement.

Appreciating the efforts of the health workers and administration across all districts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Secretary through video conference, said that 48% of all positive cases in the Union Territory, being contacts, indicate highly aggressive contact tracing and surveillance.

“Whereas, travellers from different parts of the country amounting to 32% of the total positive cases can be attributed to the stringent policy to sample, test and quarantine of each incoming individual to the Union Territory,” said Chief Secretary addressing all DCs, CMOs and officials.

Highlighting the success in identifying suspect cases among the population through the health audit- ‘Swasthya Nidhi’, Chief Secretary asked the Deputy Commissioners to make best use of this initiative in order to identify symptomatic persons who require testing. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to promote utilization of Aarogya Setu App amongst the population.