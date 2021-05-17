Jammu, Latest News
Spike in COVID-19 mortality: Govt asks senior doctors at GMC Jammu to make frequent rounds of wards

The communique said the spike in COVID-19 mortality rate requires immediate corrective measures.
File Photo of GMC Jammu
File Photo of GMC Jammu

Amid a spike in COVID-19 mortality rate in Jammu, the J&K government has ordered senior faculty members of GMC Jammu to make frequent rounds of wards where the COVID positive patients are admitted.

News agency GNS quoted a communication by Atal Dulloo (IAS), Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department to Principal GMC Jammu asking him to ensure supervision of the patients by the senior faculty members.

The communique said the spike in COVID-19 mortality rate requires immediate corrective measures.

“It is desirable that the senior faculty members of the concerned departments of your institution be directed to increase their presence by making frequent rounds of wards, where the COVID positive patients are admitted, so that such patients are properly looked after and treated, which will help us in reducing the mortality also,” the communication added.

