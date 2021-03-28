SPO shoots dead colleague in Udhampur

A Special Police Officer (SPO) allegedly shot dead his senior colleague following an altercation at Jakhani Naka on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district late Saturday night.

Police said that the two police personnel namely Selection Grade Constable Kaka Ram and his junior – an SPO, Manohar Lal entered into heated arguments, following which the SPO allegedly opened fire at his colleague.

“The injured was rushed to the District Hospital and then shifted to the Military Hospital, Udhampur for treatment where he succumbed this morning,” said the police.

Sharing details, SSP Udhampur Sargun Shukla told Greater Kashmir that both the personnel were posted at naka point. The SPO, who was in drunken condition, snatched the service rifle of the deceased (Kaka Ram).

“We are investigating the matter whether it was a misfire or the SPO opened fire on the deceased deliberately. These things are part of the investigation. We have seized the service rifle and the SPO has been taken into custody,” said the SSP Udhampur.

The SSP informed that the medical examination of the accused cop was done and further investigation was on. A case in this regard was registered at the concerned police station.