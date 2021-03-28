Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 10:54 AM

SPO shoots dead fellow cop in J&K's Udhampur

A police officer said that there was some altercation between the two which led to the incident.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 10:54 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A Special Police Officer (SPO) allegedly shot dead his colleague in a fratricidal incident in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, reports said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported on Sunday that the accused SPO identified as Manohar Lal fired with his AK-47 rifle at senior grade constable Kaka Ram in Udhampur market at around 2250 hours last night. 

Trending News

World Theatre Day | Kashmiri artists pledge to set the stage right

Education|Kupwara 'hard zone' teachers not transferred despite serving 1-year tenure

CASO in Sopore village

Dumped timber seized, investigation initiated: Forest Department

The injured was taken to district hospital from where he was shifted to army hospital Udhampur where he died, the officials said. 

A police officer said that there was some altercation between the two which led to the incident.  

Station House Officer Udhampur said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident adding the postmortem of the deceased is being conducted.

Tagged in , ,
Related News