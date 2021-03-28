SPO shoots dead fellow cop in J&K's Udhampur

A Special Police Officer (SPO) allegedly shot dead his colleague in a fratricidal incident in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, reports said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported on Sunday that the accused SPO identified as Manohar Lal fired with his AK-47 rifle at senior grade constable Kaka Ram in Udhampur market at around 2250 hours last night.

The injured was taken to district hospital from where he was shifted to army hospital Udhampur where he died, the officials said.

A police officer said that there was some altercation between the two which led to the incident.

Station House Officer Udhampur said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident adding the postmortem of the deceased is being conducted.