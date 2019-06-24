Jammu
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 24, 2019, 6:34 PM

Sri Ram Sena Jammu and Kashmir president joins NC

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 24, 2019, 6:34 PM
File Photo

State president of right-wing group Sri Ram Sena, Rajiv Mahajan, joined the National Conference on Monday and pledged to work towards the agenda of party founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, of strengthening the bonds of amity and inclusiveness.

“The National Conference is the only party in the state that has withstood the test of time and kept the flag of secularism aloft,” Mahajan said after joining the party in the presence of provincial president Devender Singh Rana and other senior leaders here.

Trending News

4 militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Hurriyat always in favour of talks as means of resolution: Hurriyat (M)

Don't disrupt traffic, harass commuters along highway: Farooq to SFs

5 years on, J&K awaits spl quota for inductions in IAS, IPS and IFS

He expressed hope that all right-minded people would come together and strengthen secular forces to foil the machinations of “divisive elements” who were creating a wedge between various segments of the society.

These divisive elements would never succeed in their “nefarious designs”, he said without naming anyone.

He also expressed hope that their polarising tactics would fall flat before the strong will of the people, who stand for peace, tranquillity and regional unity.

Latest News

Governor grieved over Rajouri road accident, announces ex-gratia

Couple jumps to death in front of train in Kanpur after parents deny marriage permission

Last phase of Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover to be completed on June 30: DC Srinagar

Rs 50 lakh stolen from Gulmarg Gondola safe, police launch probe

Mahajan said Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a difficult phase and there is a need to steer it out of the morass.

“The dynamic leadership of Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah is the only hope to restore the state’s pristine glory,” he said.

Related News