SSB man dies under mysterious circumstances

A SashastraSeemaBal (SSB) man identified as Jatinder Kumar died under mysterious circumstances at Dignibal area of Ganderbal, Police said Monday.

Police said that a case had been registered into the incident and investigations taken up.

Meanwhile, talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) SSB, Ranjeet Singh said, “We are ascertaining whether it was a suicide or he slipped.”

He said that the circumstances leading to his death would be ascertained after an inquiry into the incident.