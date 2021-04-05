Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 2:23 AM

SSB man dies under mysterious circumstances

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 2:23 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A SashastraSeemaBal (SSB) man identified as Jatinder Kumar died under mysterious circumstances at Dignibal area of Ganderbal, Police said Monday.

Police said that a case had been registered into the incident and investigations taken up.

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Ladakh

J&K heading towards prosperity: Lt Governor

Bandipora authorities withdraw order making vaccination mandatory for 45-plus people to get ration

Representational Photo

Bandipora authorities withdraw order making vaccination mandatory for 45-plus people to get ration

Meanwhile, talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) SSB, Ranjeet Singh said, “We are ascertaining whether it was a suicide or he slipped.” 

He said that the circumstances leading to his death would be ascertained after an inquiry into the incident.

Related News