SSB starts process to fill vacant Class-IV post, advertise 8,575 jobs

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) Friday advertised 8,575 Class-IV posts which were lying vacant in different government departments under district, divisional and Union Territory cadre

These posts have been advertised under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules-2020.

The SSB has invited online applications from eligible candidates from eligible candidates for filling up these posts. The last date for the submission of the applications is August 25.

“The appointments and other service condition of the candidate selected though this selection process, shall be governed by the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (condition of service, pay and allowances) and fixation of tenure rules, 2020, notified vide SO-190, June 17, 2020 and SO 193 of June 17, 2020,” reads the notification issued by the SSB.

The candidates will have to produce the domicile certificate at the time of document verification or when demanded by the SSB.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Casual Labourers United Front (J&KCLUF) President, Imran Parrey opposed the government move to advertise the posts saying the daily-rated workers, casual laborers and other classes of appointees working in different departments for the past several years have the right over these posts.

“We are already serving on these posts which have been advertised by the government now. At least 60,000 casual and daily wagers, CP workers, ITI Trained workers, and contractual workers have been serving different departments and most of them have crossed the upper age limit,” said Parrey.

He, however, expressed hope that their demands would be redressed permanently by the government.

Parrey said the Lt Governor had said in an interview that the government will frame policy for the daily wagers of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have decided to give more time to the government till July 20. We are hopeful the policy will be reviewed to benefit the already serving daily wagers, contractual and others class of appointees,” said Parrey.