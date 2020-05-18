Start direct trains for stranded J&K residents: Rana

National Conference provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Monday sought direct special trains from various metropolitan and other cities of the country to facilitate return of stranded residents of J&K.

“Patience is running out of the stranded people, mostly poor, who had gone to various cities for sustenance and other pursuits including medical treatment but got stuck at different places due to abrupt lockdown on March 25, “ said Rana, in a statement, adding they have been making frantic calls for their evacuation.

Rana said he too has been receiving distress calls from the stranded people from Rajasthan, Bangluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and various other states, seeking direct train services.

“Though some appreciable and effective measures have been taken for airlifting of the J&K residents from Iran, Bangladesh and, Pakistan yet these initiatives are to be broadened to ensure that everyone returns home safely,” Rana said.

In the given circumstances, he said, the administration has done pretty well to clear the rush of stranded people by train service from Delhi and other northern states to Jammu and hoped that similar arrangements would be made from other cities as well in a time bound manner.

He hoped the administration will appreciate the enormity of the situation and come to the rescue of helpless people.

Rana said the number of stranded people from J&K in various parts of the country could be high as the difficult situation dawned at a time when the residents were preparing for return journey at the end of the winter.

“They were obviously taken aback due to sudden announcement of the lockdown in the wake of virus outbreak,” he said, hoping that the nodal officers appointed by the administration will come up with some viable proposals for early return of the people held up in various cities.

The provincial President also referred to people stranded in various districts within J&K and hoped that the government will come up with some plan for their return as well.

Rana lauded the efforts being put up by the frontline COVID19 warriors, saying they have emerged as the only hope during these grimmer times.