State Election Commissioner for strict adherence to MCC guidelines

State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma, today chaired a meeting to review the Action Taken Reports on complaints regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in place in view of the ongoing District Development Council, Panchayat and Municipal By-elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The SEC emphasised on brisk utilisation of the services of Surveillance Teams and Flying Squads to keep a check on MCC violations, if any, occurring anywhere in the UT.

KK Sharma urged upon the Deputy Commissioners to keep watch on activities of all the stakeholders and take swift action in case of complaints or violations detected anywhere.

The SEC asked the Deputy Commissioners to put in place a proper mechanism for dealing with complaints related to MCC violations. He directed them to utilise the services of Returning Officers and Flying Squads for on spot checking of MCC violations.

KK Sharma further directed the Deputy Commissioners to facilitate public at all levels and provide all necessary facilities to them during polling days. He asked them to set up more polling stations at place.

On the occasion, SEC asked the Nodal Officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication and strictly adhere to the guidelines of ECI. He directed the officers to work in close coordination so that the elections are conducted successfully in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The meeting was attended by all the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing.

Deputy Commissioners gave a brief about the action taken with regard to the complaints taken with regard to Model Code of Conduct guidelines. It was also apprised that thorough investigation has been initiated and action under rules taken up against those found involved.