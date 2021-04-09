Statehood restoration necessary for redressing peoples' problems: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Friday said statehood restoration was necessary for redressing the problems of the people facing immense problems after August 5, 2019.

Addressing a day-long Jammu and Kashmir Apni Trade Union convention in Jammu, Bukhari said, “We hope that the statehood is restored at the earliest so that the sufferings of our working class are accordingly mitigated, as only elected representatives can efficiently address the issues of the general public.”

He commended the work of the members of various trade unions and said that even during the pandemic their altruistic contributions to the society were immense.

“An adroit and hardworking class is the backbone of a country’s economic strength. I feel proud while addressing such a nimble audience here. Apni Party will raise your grievances before the competent authorities and rigorously follow it until their prompt redress is achieved,” Bukhari said.

He said that the people, especially related with trade had to face immense problems after the post-August 5 scenario and to resolve all these anomalies, the restoration of statehood remains of pivotal importance.

Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice presidents Ajaz Ahmad Khan and Choudhary Zulfikar Ali and Apni Trade Union President Aijaz Kazmi also addressed the gathering.