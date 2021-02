District Development Commissioner, Kathua Om Prakash today convened a meeting with engineers of the PMGSY department to review the progress of PMGSY-III.

At the outset, DDC directed XEN PMGY Kathua and Billawar sub division to prepare the District Rural Road Plan (DRRP) prioritising the left out habitations especially in the hilly and Kandi belt of the district. He also passed directions for including the road projects approved by elected BDC and DDC chairpersons in the final Plan.