Stop issuing domicile certificates until KPs rehabilitated: RRRMKP

Reconciliation, Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrant Kashmiri Pandits (RRRMKP) on Wednesday appealed to the government to stop issuance of domicile certificates until Kashmiri Pandits were not rehabilitated in the Valley.

In a statement, RRRMKP Chairman SatishMahaldar said government of India was busy pleasing non-residents and other refugees at the cost of Kashmiri Pandits.

“The present government had said the migrant and displaced Kashmiri Pandits will be rehabilitated in 10 districts of the Valley. But so far there has been no movement in this regard,” he said. “We demand that the government of India immediately come out with Kashmiri Pandit Rehabilitation Policy. This should be announced before the issuance of domicile certificates to any person. The process of issuing domicile certificates should be stopped immediately.”

The KP leader said giving domicile certificates to outsiders before rehabilitating them was in violation of democratic, constitutional and humanitarian rights.