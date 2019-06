Also Read | Stray dogs unleash terror around Kawdara, Nawakadal

Stray dogs attacked and injured two persons in Uri area of Baramulla district on Monday.

Azra Begum, 29, and Altaf Ahmad, 26, were prowled up by the canines while they walked in a lane.

“The dog population has grown manifold in Uri. With the result incidents of stray dog attacks on pedestrians has witnessed sharp increase as Municipal Committee Uri has failed to address the issue, leaving locals, especially school going children in danger,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a local resident.