Submit property return details: ACB to officials

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has directed all the Government officials to submit their property return for the year 2020.

“It has been observed that the public servants do not submit annual property returns,” an official quoting rule said.

He said that therefore, the departments have been directed to send a copy of annual property return to the ACB at the earliest by furnishing the return.

The official said that every public servant has to furnish his / her annual property return disclosing details of both moveable and immovable property owned by a public servant or any member of his/her family or the property in which he/she or any member of his family has interest.