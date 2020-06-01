Summer vacation of High Court, district, subordinate courts cancelled

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday cancelled the summer vacation, scheduled to be commenced from June 8, amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and its adverse impact on functioning of judicial entities.

Besides, the routine 15-day summer vacation of district and subordinate courts located in summer zone of Jammu shall not be observed this year.

The order, issued in this regard by the High Court, stated that the summer vacation shown in the High Court calendar for 2020 from June 8 to 26 (both days inclusive), shall be the working days in the High Court except the gazetted holiday on June 18 and June 13 and 17.

“Considering the severe hardships faced by litigants of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to the impeded functioning of the courts on account of lockdown, it would be highly inappropriate and unjustified to proceed with the ensuing summer vacation in the High Court of J&K and subordinate courts in Jammu.” the order said.