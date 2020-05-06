Supplies To Deptts | Dwivedi reviews release of payments to MSMEs, PSUs

Commissioner Secretary, industries and commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding clearing of outstanding payments on account of supply material by all government departments to J&K cements, SICOP/MSMEs and other suppliers.

The commissioner/secretary impressed upon the officers that the outstanding of supplies made by JK Cements, SICOP/MSMEs and others were pending with the departments from last several years, which was reviewed by Lieutenant Governor and instructed for payment by all the departments by May 15.

The progress on this account shall be reviewed on daily basis starting with the departments which are having considerable /major outstanding.

The commissioner secretary further insisted upon daily reporting of the payments cleared by the departments and also to evolve work culture within the departments where officials are held accountable and mechanism is put in place for clearance of outstanding payments without delay.