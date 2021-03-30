Surinder Choudhary quits PDP; accuses 'coterie' of 'hijacking' party

Former MLC and senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Surinder Choudhary along with a District Development Council (DDC) member, a Block Development Council (BDC) chairman, several Sarpanchs, Panchs and councilors resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Addressing a news conference, Choudhary announced his decision to quit the PDP saying, “PDP has been hijacked by a coterie comprising drawing-room politicians, land grabbers and mafia. This coterie is responsible for resignations of almost all senior leaders of the party.”

He said that the party had “shamelessly” abandoned the visionary agenda of late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Before resigning from the primary membership of the party, Choudhary wrote a letter to PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in which he cautioned her against this “coterie”.

“With a heavy heart, I am writing this resignation letter to you as I have no option but to quit the party which has, unfortunately, been hijacked by the unscrupulous elements with mysterious character. Unfortunately, the PDP has turned into a party of drawing-room politicians who have no communications with people at the grass root level,” Choudhary wrote in the letter.