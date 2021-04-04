Suspected criminals open fire at prominent contractor's house in Jammu's Gandhinagar

A group of four suspected criminals opened fire with revolvers at the house of a prominent contractor in posh Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu, eyewitnesses and police sources said.

The four criminals, who sources said have worked with the contractor, Nagar Singh alias Nago in the past, opened fire at his house last night and fled the spot. Nobody was reported injured in the attack, they added.

“Four persons armed with revolvers came out of their car and fired several bullets towards the house after banging the main gate of the house of Nagar Singh,” police sources told Greater Kashmir.

They said that the personal rivalry between might have led to the attack.

As per an eyewitness, the cab-borne group of attackers fired shots at Singh’s house adding one of the attacker’s revolver fell inside the main gate, which he later manage to take away as the group fled from the spot.

Soon after the attack, a police team rushed to the spot and collected evidence and a recorded statement of the witnesses even as a massive hunt was launched to apprehend the absconding criminals believed to be behind the attack.

Singh’s brother, Rakesh, who briefed the media after the attack, claimed to have identified the four criminals through CCTV footage.

“One hails from Jammu city, another is from Ramgarh in Samba district, his colleague from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu and the fourth is from RS Pura, Jammu,” Rakesh said.

Rakesh further claimed that the group was tracking them for the last 20 days adding “10 to 12 people were allegedly involved in today’s attack and they were in 3 vehicles and one motorbike”.

He said that they have already registered two police complaints Gandhi Nagar Police Station, the first on March 15 and the latest on March 19 wherein they have named all persons they suspect to be after Singh’s life.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli told Greater Kashmir that they were working on some leads and will soon come up with details.