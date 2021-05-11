Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:47 PM

Suspended KAS officer reinstated

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:47 PM
GAD Order No 427
GAD Order No 427

The government on Tuesday reinstated the suspended KAS officer and former Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Udhampur Sonu Pargal with immediate effect and posted him as the Deputy Secretary to the Government Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

As per GAD Order No 427, the period of his suspension should be decided after conclusion of the criminal proceedings pending against him in the court of law.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]

Eid shoppers flood Baramulla markets

Representational Photo

'156 arrested, 672 fined for COVID-19 lockdown violations'

File photo of Sayeeda Bano

Prominent woman leader of Leh, Sayeeda dies of COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay]

Police recovers 13 lakh stolen in multiple cyber frauds

“Sonu Pargal, the then Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Udhampur, placed under suspension vide Government Order No 153-GAD of 2019 dated January 30, 2019 and attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is hereby reinstated with immediate effect. The period of his suspension should be decided after conclusion of the criminal proceedings pending against him in the Court of Law,” read the order.

Consequent upon his reinstatement, Sonu Pargal, has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, the order reads.

Tagged in
Related News