SYED AMJAD SHAH
SWD notifies reservation rules for IB residents

508 villages covered under the category
Social Welfare Department on Friday notified reservation rules for people residing within 0 to 6 km of International Border (IB), after amending Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act-2005.

The government made the amendments in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, providing reservation to the people residing in 508 villages along the IB, in direct recruitments, professional institutions and post-graduate courses.

Earlier, State Commission for Backward Classes had recommended that the residents of the villages falling within the areas 0 to 6 km of the IB should be allowed the benefits of reservation under Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules.

Accordingly, the department requested Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions to provide the details of the villages along the IB.

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma had provided the list of 508 villages in the district of Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

