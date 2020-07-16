SWD seeks inputs for 'Maintenance of Welfare of Citizen Rules, Rights of PwDs Rules' draft

The Social Welfare Department (SWD) has sought inputs and suggestions from all the stakeholders regarding the draft Maintenance of Welfare of Citizen Rules and the draft Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir framed by the department and uploaded on the website www.jksocialwelfare.nic.in.

The interested stakeholders can provide their valuable inputs and suggestions on the website enabling the government to frame appropriate and people friendly Rules under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parent and Citizen Act, 2007 and the Union Territory Commission for Persons with Disabilities.