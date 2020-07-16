Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 16, 2020, 10:58 PM

SWD seeks inputs for 'Maintenance of Welfare of Citizen Rules, Rights of PwDs Rules' draft

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 16, 2020, 10:58 PM
Greater Kashmir
Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

The Social Welfare Department (SWD) has sought inputs and suggestions from all the stakeholders regarding the draft Maintenance of Welfare of Citizen Rules and the draft Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir framed by the department and uploaded on the website www.jksocialwelfare.nic.in.

The interested stakeholders can provide their valuable inputs and suggestions on the website enabling the government to frame appropriate and people friendly Rules under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parent and Citizen Act, 2007 and the Union Territory Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Related News