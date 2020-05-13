Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior police officers of Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of deployment, logistics support and accommodation of police personnel.

The meeting was held at PHQ and attended by ADG Armed, AK Choudhary; IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; IGP Armed, DaneshRana; DIG, JSK range, BS Tuti; DIG Armed, Amit Kumar; DIG Udhampur, Reasi Range, Sujit Kumar and AIsG personal and welfare/communication.

Through video conference the meeting was attended by ADG Coordination, SJM Gillani and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar at PCR Srinagar besides all district SSsP of J&K and commandants of all armed/IRP battalion attended the meeting via video conference from their respective places of postings.

The DGP said it was heartening to have had good words on behalf of J&K Police from the highest functionaries in the Union Territory and Central Government for the excellent work being done by all ranks and wings of the police on different fronts, of law and order, and anti-militancy operations.

He said police was aware of its capabilities and commitments, yet there is always a scope for improvement.

The DGP said from Kathua to Kupwara, police along with other forces has been doing a commendable work.

He said police’s response to different situations have earned appreciations and rewards for the organisation.

He said facing all these challenges successfully has given laudable results and credit goes to the last man standing on the ground.

“Because of the perfect synergy between police, and other uniformed forces, we have been able maintain peaceful environment and contain militancy and violence instigated and sponsored by Pakistan,” he said.

The DGP said there were some gaps which need to be plugged and there were certain areas which need improvement.

He said the requirements which have been brought into the notice of police headquarters have been taken care of whether they were with regard to mobility or with regard to any other logistic support.

He, however, said any further requirements would also be looked into positively.

He advised Commandants and Dy. Commandants to augment and strengthen their resources and ensure that they increase their foot prints on ground whether it is anti-militancy operations or law and order situations.

He appreciated the role of armed police in the law and order and other duties.

Meanwhile, the DGP expresses gratitude to Lt. Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu and Union Territory administration for sanctioning training allowance for Police Training Centres @ 12 % as per 7th Pay Commission.

He said this will help boosting the morale of the police training staff.