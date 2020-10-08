Jammu, Today's Paper
Take farmers into confidence, protect their interests: Rana

National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Thursday asked the government to take farmers into confidence, discuss their concerns and address them to their entire satisfaction to ensure that sustenance of the farming community was not affected.

Rana made the remarks amid the row over Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and Essential Commodities Amendment Bill are against their interests.

“This is the question of the existence of the farmers who put in their hard toil to feed over 1.30 billion Indians,” Rana said.

He said the government should bring about a law providing legal guarantee for realistic, remunerative and assured minimum support price to the farm produce.

He said the farmers across Jammu were anguished over these bills. He said the farmers were in distress and required multi-dimensional interventions to improve their lot.

Rana said it was being apprehended that the passage of bills could lead to distress sales and ultimate beneficiaries would be the private sector.

