Tarigami calls on LG, demands probe into Hokarsar encounter

CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

During his meeting with the Lt Governor, Tarigami raised the issue of recent Hokarsar encounter with him and demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the incident.

“Three youths – youngest being all of 17 years – from south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts were killed on December 30 inside a house in Hokarsar on the outskirts of Srinagar city by the forces personnel in a joint operation,” he said.

Tarigami said that while the Police and the Army claimed that they were militants, the relatives said they were students and were killed in a “staged gunfight”.

In his meeting with the LG, the CPI (M) leader briefed him about the version of the families of the slain trio and urged him to order an impartial and time-bound probe so that reality could come to the fore.